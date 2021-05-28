A Rand Paul voice vote, Scooby Snacks and a cicada attack — Congressional Hits and Misses

Articles

Published on Friday, 28 May 2021

While the Senate couldn’t pass a Jan. 6 commission bill, Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer repeatedly expressed awe at an unexpected turn of bipartisanship this week: The chamber agreed to an amendment from Sen. Rand Paul via voice vote.

Meanwhile, a bird got loose in the Capitol, President Joe Biden ate some ice cream, Rep. Bruce Westerman talked about Scooby Snacks and CNN’s chief congressional correspondent, Manu Raju, was accosted by a cicada.

