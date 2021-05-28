Photos of the week ending May 28, 2021

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 15:15 Hits: 3

This week, the National Guard ended its mission at the Capitol, the anniversary of George Floyd’s death was observed and the Senate attempted to move forward on a Jan. 6 commission before heading home for the Memorial Day recess.

Loading the player... var playerInstance_6140011 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-6140011" ); playerInstance_6140011.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/niZ64ID5", }) var playerInstance_6140011 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-6140011" ); playerInstance_6140011.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/niZ64ID5", })

National Guard troops make their way to buses outside the D.C. Armory on Monday after ending their mission protecting the Capitol in Washington. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)A group with the Close Up Foundation waits for their bus outside of the security perimeter at the U.S. Capitol on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Ted Cruz , R-Texas, warns the photographer about the end of the escalator in the Senate subway as he arrives for a vote on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Joe Manchin , D-W.Va., talks with reporters in the Senate subway during a vote on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, hugs Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a photo op in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday as the Floyd family and others marked the anniversary of the death of George Floyd. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand , D-N.Y., center, and Joni Ernst , R-Iowa, second from left, hold a meeting in the Senate Reception Room in the Capitol during a vote on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Ranking member Shelley Moore Capito , R-W.Va., arrives for the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee markup of a surface transportation reauthorization bill in the Russell Senate Office Building on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Chairman Richard J. Durbin , D-Ill., right, and ranking member Charles E. Grassley , R-Iowa, talk before the start of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Entertainer and activist Jon Stewart talks with Rep. Raul Ruiz , D-Calif., before the start of a Wednesday news conference at the Capitol with members of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee to unveil legislation to expand benefits and improve care for veterans suffering from toxic exposure to burn pits and other hazards. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)The American flag on the East Front of the Capitol is lowered to half-staff Wednesday after the death of former Sen. John Warner, R-Va. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone waits to meet with Sen. Susan Collins , R-Maine, on Thursday to urge Republican senators to support a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. During rounds of Hill meetings, he was accompanied by Gladys Sicknick, mother of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died of two strokes a day after defending the Capitol from rioters. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Graduating U.S Naval Academy midshipmen throw their hats in the air at the end of the academy’s graduation and commissioning ceremony in Annapolis, Md., on Friday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

The post Photos of the week ending May 28, 2021 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/05/28/photos-of-the-week-ending-may-28-2021/