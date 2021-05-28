The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lawmakers want advertising transparency from Big Tech

Targeted advertising has been an issue for Congress since the 2016 presidential election. Lawmakers have questioned whether the opaque practice — in which marketers and tech companies compile internet user data to target ad audiences with precision — is bad for the public and allows bad-faith actors to operate behind the scenes.

CQ Roll Call’s Dean DeChiaro speaks with Rep. Lori Trahan about a bill the Massachusetts Democrat has co-sponsored, the Social Media DATA Act, which she says will bring transparency to targeted advertising.

