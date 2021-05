Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 15:12 Hits: 3

House Republicans are calling for a congressional investigation into the origins of COVID-19. The letter from 209 House Republicans, led by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.) and Republican Conference...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/555942-house-republicans-demand-congressional-investigation-into-covid-19-origin