Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 02:27 Hits: 12

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) took several jabs at former President Trump during an address at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Thursday, lamenting that voters "will not be impressed by the sight of yes...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/555884-paul-ryan-denounces-yes-men-and-flatterers-flocking-to-mar-a-lago-for-putting-off