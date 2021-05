Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 14:56 Hits: 1

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Thursday blasted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for playing politics over a bill establishing a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 rio...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/555713-manchin-blasts-mcconnell-for-playing-politics-on-jan-6-bill