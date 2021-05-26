Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 11
A Capitol Police officer on a motorcycle was struck by a van Wednesday and airlifted to a hospital.
The collision happened at Washington Avenue and C Street Southwest shortly before 3 p.m. It “does not appear to be tied to terrorism and there is no threat to Congress or the Capitol Complex,” the department said in a statement.
The driver of the van, who remained on the scene, was arrested for driving without a valid permit.
This is a developing story.
The post Capitol Police motorcycle officer struck by van, airlifted to hospital appeared first on Roll Call.
