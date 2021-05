Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 03:14 Hits: 17

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) introduced a legislative package Tuesday to expand American diplomatic efforts abroad in an effort to boost the U.S.’s ability to compete with China.Meeks, the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/555450-meeks-introduces-legislation-to-boost-american-diplomacy-to