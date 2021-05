Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 02:48 Hits: 15

The Department of Justice is appealing a judge's decision ordering the release of a 2019 legal memo prepared for then-Attorney General William Barr in the wake of the Mueller investigation.In a pair of court filing...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/555204-biden-doj-to-appeal-court-order-to-release-trump-obstruction-memo