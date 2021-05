Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 13:08 Hits: 2

CNN anchor John Berman called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) comparison of mask mandates to the Holocaust on his CNN morning show "New Day" on Monday."[Your words] don't make me uncomfortable, they make...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/555035-cnn-anchor-marjorie-taylor-greene-comments-make-me-sick