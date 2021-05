Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 14:52 Hits: 1

The U.S. must find more ways to counter the use of small drones by America's enemies in the Mideast and elsewhere, said CENTCOM commander Gen. Frank McKenzie.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/Y6rGRLh7kzg/