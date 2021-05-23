Blunt looks to help Capitol Police after insurrection instead of creating commission

Articles

Sen. Roy Blunt is continuing to oppose the efforts for a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, saying there should be a priority to help Capitol Police and not to find out what went on in the White House.

“Is the priority to secure the Capitol, to do what we need to do to better train, better prepare Capitol Police, decide what we want to do in the future,” the Missouri Republican said on "Fox News Sunday." “Or is the priority to take, what will be a couple of years in my view, to decide what happened inside the White House.”

Blunt said there will be "all kinds of books" written about what happened in the White House on Jan. 6.

To start a commission four months after the insurrection would be too soon, Bunt said, pointing to a similar commission that looked into the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on New York and Washington

“Even a commission like the 9/11 Commission started at the right time with the information they need,” Blunt said.

Appearing earlier in the same show, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who favors the commission, said Congress needs a “comprehensive look” at what led up to the attack on Jan. 6.

“The American people deserve the truth,” Kinzinger said. “And my party to this point has said things like it was hugs and kisses, it was antifa and BLM, it was anything but what it was, which was a Trump-inspired insurrection on the Capitol.”

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/05/23/roy-blunt-capitol-riots-commission-490336