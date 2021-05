Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 02:17 Hits: 18

Parents are criticizing a move by a Florida high school to digitally alter yearbook photos of their daughters in an effort to cover up exposed skin.Several parents of students at Bartram Trail High School in St. Jo...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/555006-florida-high-school-draws-backlash-after-altering-girls-yearbook-photos