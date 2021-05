Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 23:57 Hits: 1

The senator has introduced a resolution that would, if passed, block the pending sale of $735 million in arms to Israel amid its widening fight with Hamas.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/YYxjo-VvRPU/