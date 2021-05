Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 13:12 Hits: 1

Frank Kendall, Heidi Shyu and Susanna Blume will testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee at a joint confirmation hearing May 25.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/4o13H3YZDp4/