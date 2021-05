Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 14:02 Hits: 5

The attorney representing self-proclaimed “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley for charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot prides himself on being a “bit egotistical,” and having a “big mouth.” St. Louis-based lawyer Albert Watkins stirred...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/554840-qanon-shaman-attorney-is-advocate-with-big-mouth