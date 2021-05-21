Photos of the week ending May 21, 2021

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 0
A horse, a dog, a mockingbird, billions of cicadas — along with some Ben & Jerry’s — were just some of the highlights at the Capitol and around Washington this week.
CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists bring you the best images of the week:A U.S. Park Police officer on horseback crosses 7th Street Northwest near the National Mall in Washington on Monday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., left, talks with Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., at the end of the news conference on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)From left, Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., emerge from Majority Whip James E. Clyburn‘s office in the Capitol after a meeting on police reform legislation Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., gestures as he speaks with a reporter before the start of Senate Republicans’ weekly lunch in the Russell Senate Office Building on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is reflected in a marble column in the Hart Senate Office Building on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)A northern mockingbird loudly sings as Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., left, Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and other members of the House Republican Israel Caucus hold a news conference at the House Triangle to discuss the conflict with Israel and Hamas on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., talks with reporters in the Senate subway during a vote on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, attends the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security hearing on gun violence in the Rayburn House Office Building on Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Cicadas climb up the side of a tree at the Capitol on Thursday. Billions of Brood X cicadas have begun to emerge after living underground for 17 years. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., walks down the House steps with her dog Zoey on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks back to the Capitol after a news conference to highlight Cuban Independence Day on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Ben Cohen, left, and Jerry Greenfield, center — founders of ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s — talk with civil rights activist Jesse Jackson at their event on police reform and ending qualified immunity outside of the Supreme Court on Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)
