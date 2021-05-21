Looking ahead at a busy appropriations season

Articles

June and July are going to be busy for lawmakers as Congress looks to tackle a budget resolution, appropriations bills, debt limit legislation, infrastructure and more. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman break down the next few months and look at how the Capitol Hill security spending bill may be in the mix.

