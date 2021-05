Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 15:28 Hits: 1

New Jersey Rep. Tom Malinowski (D) is facing two ethics complaints for his failure to report trading roughly $1 million in stockĀ in medical companies that were involved in responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Associated Press....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/554739-rep-malinowski-traded-as-much-as-1m-in-medical-tech-stocks-that-had-stake-in