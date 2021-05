Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 21:45 Hits: 2

Attempts to whitewash the violence of the Jan. 6 insurrection and cast the rioters as sympathetic characters are becoming increasingly common among Republican members of Congress.Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) this week...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/554834-gop-efforts-to-downplay-danger-of-capitol-riot-increase