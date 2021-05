Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 10:00 Hits: 1

Four months into her time as vice president, Kamala Harris is still finding her footing in the role.Harris is seen as a major reason why President Biden won the White House, and she's considered an heir apparent fo...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/554443-kamala-harris-grapples-with-unique-challenges-as-vice-president