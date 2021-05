Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 18:55 Hits: 6

The president used the speech to position the United States as a defender of global rules, trade and marine law, specifically in the South China Sea and the Arctic.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/sUyadsxSuFE/