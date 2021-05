Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Wednesday signed legislation that would ban virtually all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, joining other Republican-led states that have set up legal challenges to the 1973 Supr...

