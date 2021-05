Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 16:29 Hits: 8

Commissioners who helped investigate the 9/11 attack slammed Republicans on Wednesday for their failure to support a similar independent commission to evaluate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.House Republicans appear poised to reject a proposal for...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/554335-9-11-commissioners-slam-gop-for-rejecting-jan-6-commission