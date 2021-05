Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 15:14 Hits: 0

The White House formally backed a bill to establish a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he won’t support the legislation.In a statement of administrative...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/554070-white-house-backs-bill-establishing-jan-6-commission