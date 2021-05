Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 20:42 Hits: 0

Two top Democratic lawmakers on the House Transportation Committee are seeking answers from Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) following production issues with the Boeing 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner jets. Committee Chairman...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/aviation/554192-democrats-seek-answers-from-boeing-faa-after-production-issues