Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) reversed course Tuesday and urged Republicans to vote against a bill establishing a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.The late-stage decision to guide members on how they should vote...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/554211-scalise-urges-house-republicans-to-vote-against-jan-6-commission