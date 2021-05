Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Former President Trump called for an immediate end to the debate over a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot the night before the House is expected to approve the plan.“Republicans in the House and Senate should not approve...

