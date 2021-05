Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 10:00 Hits: 6

The U.S. vaccine map looks a lot like a map of how states vote in presidential elections, with most blue states vaccinating at levels well above the national average and GOP states bringing up the rear.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/554005-state-vaccine-rates-fall-along-red-blue-divide