Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 18:21 Hits: 2

Buddy Roemer, former U.S. representative and governor of Louisiana, died on Monday at the age of 77. Roemer was ill for months and died at his home in Baton Rouge, according to The Advocate. Roemer, who was a Type 1 diabetic, suffered a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/553917-buddy-roemer-former-us-representative-and-louisiana-governor-dies-at