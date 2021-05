Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 20:56 Hits: 5

An emboldened former President Trump is preparing to become more active as he looks to boost GOP allies while mulling a new run for the White House.Trump is expected to hit the road soon resuming his signature rall...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/553963-trump-signals-hes-ready-to-get-back-in-the-game