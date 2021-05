Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 18:00 Hits: 4

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Monday that he accepts the results of the 2020 election, and urged Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, to focus on the upcoming midterm where the party wants to win b...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/553913-graham-i-accept-the-results-of-the-election