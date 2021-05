Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 13:00 Hits: 2

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Sunday said there is “no question” that another attack like the one that took place on Jan. 6, or an even worse assault, is possible as a result of repeated unproven claims that President Trump lost the 2020...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/553748-cheney-no-question-another-attack-like-jan-6-or-worse-can-occur