Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said on Sunday that "the majority of the Republican Party is not where I am" days after House GOP lawmakers voted to remove her from her leadership post for challenging former President Trump’s unproven claims of...

