Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 18:41 Hits: 8

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Saturday likened the sexual misconduct allegations against him to legislative earmarks, one day after his associate pleaded guilty to six charges in a sex trafficking investigation and signaled that he will cooperate with...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/553782-gaetz-sexual-misconduct-allegations-involving-him-as-benign-as-earmarks