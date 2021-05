Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 17:35 Hits: 5

A Space Force lieutenant colonel was removed from his command after criticizing the U.S. military on a conservative podcast.During an appearance on The Steve Gruber show, Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeie...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/553779-space-force-commander-removed-after-comments-on-podcast