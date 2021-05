Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 13:57 Hits: 2

The top Democrat and Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee reached an agreement Friday on legislation to establish a bipartisan 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol ahead of...

