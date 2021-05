Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 17:05 Hits: 22

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were found to be 94 percent effective in health care workers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) ongoing largest effectiveness study...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/553572-pfizer-moderna-vaccines-found-to-be-94-percent-effective-in-health-workers