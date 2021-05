Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 18:25 Hits: 12

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), a staunch ally of former President Trump, argued Friday there was no evidence that the Jan. 6 mob attack at the Capitol was an "armed insurrection," despite multiple rioters being charg...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/553590-gohmert-says-theres-no-proof-that-jan-6-attack-was-an-armed-insurrection