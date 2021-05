Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 16:59 Hits: 0

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) confrontation with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) Wednesday a “verbal assault,” adding that the matter could be brought forth before the House Ethics Committee...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/553378-pelosi-greenes-verbal-assault-of-ocasio-cortez-could-be-a-matter-for-ethics