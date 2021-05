Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 20:28 Hits: 1

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) is signaling she may only serve as GOP Conference chair for the next year and a half, then leave the job to run to lead the Education and Labor Committee. But to execute that plan, the ambitious 36-year-old...

