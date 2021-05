Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 16:50 Hits: 1

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday called it "disturbing" to see House Republicans force Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) from her leadership position for criticizing former President Trump's falsehoods about the 2020...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/553128-white-house-disturbing-to-see-cheney-booted-for-telling-the-truth