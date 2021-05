Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 17:02 Hits: 2

A group of 10 moderate House Democrats is signaling concerns with Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) signature legislation to lower prescription drug prices, raising further doubts about the legislation’s path forward.Their letter to Pelosi...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/553133-house-moderates-signal-concerns-with-pelosi-drug-pricing-bill