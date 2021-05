Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 17:53 Hits: 1

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is as “right-wing as they come," but added that the reason House Republicans “are removing her leadership is shameful.” During an interview with HuffPost released Wednesday, Omar, who...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/553142-omar-says-cheney-as-right-wing-as-they-come-but-removal-shameful