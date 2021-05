Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 02:07 Hits: 3

Former White House counsel Don McGahn will sit for a closed-door interview with House Democrats as part of an agreement to end a nearly two-year legal battle between the Trump White House and Congress.The Department of Justice and House lawyers...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/553277-mcgahn-to-sit-for-closed-door-interview-with-house-democrats-ending-long