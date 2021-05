Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 22:44 Hits: 8

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) sounded an optimistic note on Wednesday about the chances of getting a deal with President Biden on infrastructure.McConnell's positive rhetoric comes after he and the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/553251-mcconnell-good-chance-of-deal-with-biden-on-infrastructure