Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 18:00 Hits: 1

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) insisted Wednesday that no one in his party is questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 election, hours after House Republicans voted to purge Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her leadership position for...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/553153-mccarthy-claims-no-one-questioning-the-legitimacy-of-the-2020-election