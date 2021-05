Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 12:16 Hits: 1

Records indicate that California gubernatorial candidate and former reality television star Caitlyn Jenner voted last fall, despite her comments in an interview in which she said that she did not cast a ballot on Election...

