Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 19:58 Hits: 3

Christopher Miller’s testimony will amount to the most thorough explanation of Pentagon actions after months of criticism that it took hours for the National Guard to arrive.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/NvcVjS8scqw/