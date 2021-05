Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 13:21 Hits: 0

"Given that the child is of mixed race, it would seem apparent that the presence of the flag is not in the child's best interests."

Read more https://thehill.com/changing-america/respect/equality/552592-judge-rules-woman-must-choose-her-confederate-flag-or-her